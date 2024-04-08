Brokerages Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price at $103.83

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

