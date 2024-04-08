Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Cut by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Busey Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Busey Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,331.31. 778,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,366. The firm has a market cap of $616.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,088.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.