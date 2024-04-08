Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Trimmed by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $7.67 on Monday, reaching $1,331.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $617.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,289.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,088.71.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

