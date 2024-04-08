Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,330.70. The company had a trading volume of 830,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,051. The stock has a market cap of $616.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,289.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,088.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

