Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,339.43 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,088.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

