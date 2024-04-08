Braze’s (BRZE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Braze

Braze Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

BRZE opened at $43.15 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Braze by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.