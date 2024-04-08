Borealis Foods (BRLS) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Borealis Foods to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Borealis Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 318 1291 1483 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.47%. Given Borealis Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods $29.27 million -$300,000.00 -23.38 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.29 billion $663.20 million 4.53

Borealis Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borealis Foods peers beat Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

