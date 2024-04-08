BNB (BNB) Market Cap Hits $87.81 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $587.21 or 0.00817316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $87.81 billion and $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,928 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
