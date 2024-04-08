BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) a C$13.00 Price Target

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.34.

AAV traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.95. The company had a trading volume of 275,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,303. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5294748 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

