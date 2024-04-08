Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 45,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,777,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.31 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

