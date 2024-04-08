Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,574 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1,706.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.