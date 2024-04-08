Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $15.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

About Bancroft Fund

(Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also

