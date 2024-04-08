Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $140,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,231.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Retireful LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 659.8% during the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

