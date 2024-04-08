Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 971 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

