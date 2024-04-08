Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 367.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 315.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,476,448 shares in the company, valued at $222,937,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

