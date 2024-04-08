Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.01 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

