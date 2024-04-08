Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,527. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

