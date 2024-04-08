Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $224.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.