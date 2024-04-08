Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $82,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 351,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

