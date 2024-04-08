BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Up 0.6%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $804.98 and last traded at $802.38. 213,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 596,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $797.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $808.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,384.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

