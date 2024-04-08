Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$87,520.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$87,520.00.

Shares of BDI traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$530.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Black Diamond Group



Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

