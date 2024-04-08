Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.18. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 3,495,797 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bitfarms by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 130.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 339,009 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

