Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00068384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00039565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.