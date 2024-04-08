Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.30

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$19.29, with a volume of 56369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.

BDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7851782 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

