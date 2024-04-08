BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.07% of BioNTech worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 619,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $89.76. 434,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,360. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $131.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

