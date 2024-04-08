Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $468.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIO opened at $324.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.84 and its 200 day moving average is $323.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $494.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $116,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.