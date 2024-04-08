Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 18.6%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded down 18.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.30. 115,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 103,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Better Choice Stock Up 23.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.