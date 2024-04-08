Berenberg Bank Lowers John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 150

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

John Wood Group Stock Down 1.7 %

WG stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 130.20 ($1.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,274,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.38. The company has a market capitalization of £895.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group

In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 278,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £358,849.62 ($450,476.55). Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

