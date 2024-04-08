Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), with a volume of 4285937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.47 ($0.02).

Bens Creek Group Trading Down 32.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.90, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -0.48.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

