Benin Management CORP Sells 624 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.26. 1,301,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,566. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

