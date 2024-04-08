Benin Management CORP Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.85. 838,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $309.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

