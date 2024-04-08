Benin Management CORP Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.49. 3,827,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

