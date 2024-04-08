Benin Management CORP Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

TRV stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.28. 280,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,390. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.51 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.