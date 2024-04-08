Benin Management CORP Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. 632,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

