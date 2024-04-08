Benin Management CORP Has $386,000 Position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP owned 0.42% of SR Bancorp worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

In related news, CEO William P. Taylor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

SR Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.45. 3,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

