Benin Management CORP Has $297,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $72.55. 2,955,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

