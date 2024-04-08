Beddow Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. 1,701,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,984,847. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

