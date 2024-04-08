BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded BCE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.35.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$44.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.78. The stock has a market cap of C$40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a 1 year low of C$43.96 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0448065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

