Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.68.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

