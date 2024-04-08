Barclays Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $93.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.28.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trex by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,419 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Trex by 2,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

