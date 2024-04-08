Barclays Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $56.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of CG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 163,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

