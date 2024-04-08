Barclays Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 786.13 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

