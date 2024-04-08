Barclays Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.55.

CNI stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $727,713,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $273,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

