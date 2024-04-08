Barclays Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $129.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.97.

NYSE BX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.50. 281,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,015. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,244,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

