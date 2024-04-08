Barclays Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $96.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.63.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CP opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.