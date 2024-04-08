Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

