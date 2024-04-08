Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

BOH traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.09. 96,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

