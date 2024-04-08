Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,082,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,961,200 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.