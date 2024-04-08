Banana Gun (BANANA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $127.34 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for $48.89 or 0.00068016 BTC on major exchanges. Banana Gun has a market cap of $127.34 million and $2.57 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,920,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,604,812 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,920,439.69620844 with 2,604,811.85945815 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 49.16045996 USD and is up 12.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,069,087.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

