Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ball were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 334,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,841. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.